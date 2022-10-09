Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.10. 71,354,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $267.10 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

