Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,198,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of D traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.