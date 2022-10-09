Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.57% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

DAPR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

