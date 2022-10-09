Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,924 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 156,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

