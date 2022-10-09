DaoVerse Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $149,618.17 (DVRS)

DaoVerse (DVRS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, DaoVerse has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DaoVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DaoVerse has a market cap of $149,618.17 and approximately $1.35 million worth of DaoVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DaoVerse

DaoVerse launched on August 4th, 2022. DaoVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DaoVerse is medium.com/@daoverse. DaoVerse’s official website is www.daoverse.online. DaoVerse’s official Twitter account is @daodvrs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DaoVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “DaoVerse (DVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DaoVerse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DaoVerse is 0.00025968 USD and is up 16.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $754,498.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.daoverse.online/.”

