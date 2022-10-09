DeFIL Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,785.00 (DFL)

DeFIL (DFL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, DeFIL has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFIL has a total market cap of $456,134.00 and approximately $27,785.00 worth of DeFIL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFIL token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFIL Token Profile

DeFIL launched on August 9th, 2021. DeFIL’s total supply is 87,726,620 tokens. DeFIL’s official website is defil.org. DeFIL’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFIL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFIL (DFL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFIL has a current supply of 87,726,620 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFIL is 0.00501078 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,553.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defil.org/.”

