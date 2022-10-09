Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.33. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

