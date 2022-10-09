Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 62,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CWB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.85. 831,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

