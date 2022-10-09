Detalus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE HBI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,914,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $18.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CL King decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

