Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.3% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 101,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,970,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,360. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92.

