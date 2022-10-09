Detalus Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.03. 6,786,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,022,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

