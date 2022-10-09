Detalus Advisors LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,706. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.