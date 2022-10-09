Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 6.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $372,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.22. 154,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

