Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €13.10 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.10 ($13.37) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Up 2.6 %

KCO stock opened at €7.40 ($7.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($13.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $737.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.81.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.