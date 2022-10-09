Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $30.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE FCX opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

