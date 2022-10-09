Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €145.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($163.27) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

