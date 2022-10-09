Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 3,400

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,421.25 ($41.34).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 547.14. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,839.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders have purchased a total of 268 shares of company stock worth $705,440 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

