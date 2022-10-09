Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 3,400

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,421.25 ($41.34).

Anglo American Price Performance

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 547.14. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,839.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders have purchased a total of 268 shares of company stock worth $705,440 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.