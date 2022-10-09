Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to $42.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.22.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 96,777 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

