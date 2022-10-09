DeVolution Price Down 5.9% This Week (DEVO)

DeVolution (DEVO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, DeVolution has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeVolution has a total market cap of $258,433.11 and approximately $18,878.00 worth of DeVolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVolution token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeVolution alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeVolution Token Profile

DeVolution’s genesis date was November 12th, 2021. DeVolution’s total supply is 760,044,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,458,998 tokens. DeVolution’s official message board is twitter.com/devolutionmeta. DeVolution’s official Twitter account is @metadevolution and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeVolution is devolution-world.com.

DeVolution Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeVolution (DEVO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeVolution has a current supply of 760,044,138 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeVolution is 0.00179942 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,525.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://devolution-world.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.