DigiMetaverse Price Reaches $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (DGMV)

DigiMetaverse (DGMV) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. DigiMetaverse has a total market cap of $87,953.17 and approximately $19,630.00 worth of DigiMetaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiMetaverse has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. One DigiMetaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DigiMetaverse Token Profile

DigiMetaverse’s launch date was October 17th, 2021. DigiMetaverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,277,499 tokens. The official website for DigiMetaverse is www.digicorplabs.com. DigiMetaverse’s official message board is www.digicorplabs.com/blog. DigiMetaverse’s official Twitter account is @digicorplabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiMetaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiMetaverse (DGMV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DigiMetaverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DigiMetaverse is 0.01051942 USD and is down -7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,525.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.digicorplabs.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiMetaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiMetaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiMetaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

