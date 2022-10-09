DigiMetaverse Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,630.00 (DGMV)

DigiMetaverse (DGMV) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One DigiMetaverse token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigiMetaverse has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. DigiMetaverse has a market capitalization of $87,953.17 and approximately $19,630.00 worth of DigiMetaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DigiMetaverse

DigiMetaverse launched on October 17th, 2021. DigiMetaverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,277,499 tokens. The official message board for DigiMetaverse is www.digicorplabs.com/blog. DigiMetaverse’s official Twitter account is @digicorplabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiMetaverse’s official website is www.digicorplabs.com.

DigiMetaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiMetaverse (DGMV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DigiMetaverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DigiMetaverse is 0.01051942 USD and is down -7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,525.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.digicorplabs.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiMetaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiMetaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiMetaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

