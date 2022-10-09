DinoStep (DNS) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

DinoStep (DNS) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One DinoStep token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoStep has a market capitalization of $13,118.07 and approximately $56,079.00 worth of DinoStep was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DinoStep has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DinoStep

DinoStep’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. DinoStep’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DinoStep’s official Twitter account is @dinostepapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DinoStep is dinostep.app. The Reddit community for DinoStep is https://reddit.com/r/dinostep.

DinoStep Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoStep (DNS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DinoStep has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DinoStep is 0.00000131 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dinostep.app/.”

