Dragon Kart (KART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $397,972.14

Dragon Kart (KART) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Dragon Kart token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Kart has a market cap of $397,972.14 and $11,962.00 worth of Dragon Kart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragon Kart has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dragon Kart

Dragon Kart’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Dragon Kart’s total supply is 29,343,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,823,513 tokens. Dragon Kart’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonkartcom. Dragon Kart’s official website is dragonkart.com. Dragon Kart’s official Twitter account is @dragonkartcom.

Buying and Selling Dragon Kart

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Kart (KART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dragon Kart has a current supply of 29,343,055.55555556 with 23,636,445.26885048 in circulation. The last known price of Dragon Kart is 0.01153751 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,734.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragonkart.com/.”

