DreamN ($DREAMN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $211,838.03

DreamN ($DREAMN) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, DreamN has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. DreamN has a market capitalization of $211,838.03 and $14,376.00 worth of DreamN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DreamN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DreamN Token Profile

DreamN’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. DreamN’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,600,000 tokens. DreamN’s official Twitter account is @dreamnbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DreamN is dreamn.io. The official message board for DreamN is medium.com/@dreamn.bsc.

DreamN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DreamN ($DREAMN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DreamN has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DreamN is 0.04892526 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,774.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dreamn.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamN directly using U.S. dollars.

