Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Cut by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. 3,162,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

