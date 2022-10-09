EarthFund (1EARTH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $333,450.00

EarthFund (1EARTH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, EarthFund has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. EarthFund has a total market capitalization of $550,739.59 and approximately $333,450.00 worth of EarthFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarthFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About EarthFund

EarthFund was first traded on September 8th, 2021. EarthFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,976,000 tokens. The official message board for EarthFund is medium.com/earth-fund. EarthFund’s official website is www.earthfund.io. The Reddit community for EarthFund is https://reddit.com/r/earthfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarthFund’s official Twitter account is @earthfund_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EarthFund Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EarthFund (1EARTH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EarthFund has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 72,754,338 in circulation. The last known price of EarthFund is 0.00151629 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $437,751.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.earthfund.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarthFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarthFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarthFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

