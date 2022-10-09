Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.43.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,971. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

