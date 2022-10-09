Egoras Credit (EGC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,579.00

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Egoras Credit token can currently be bought for about $19.24 or 0.00098732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egoras Credit has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Egoras Credit has a market capitalization of $57,715.54 and approximately $71,579.00 worth of Egoras Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Egoras Credit Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Egoras Credit’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000 tokens. Egoras Credit’s official website is physical.egoras.com/egc. The official message board for Egoras Credit is egoras.medium.com. Egoras Credit’s official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Egoras Credit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Egoras Credit (EGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Egoras Credit has a current supply of 500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Egoras Credit is 18.7797903 USD and is down -8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $55,254.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://physical.egoras.com/egc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egoras Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egoras Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egoras Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

