Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,650 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,233,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,638,000 after buying an additional 304,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 6,890,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,559. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

