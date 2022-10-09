Elite Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,107 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,554,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

