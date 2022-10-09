Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for about 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,262,734. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 3,503,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,085. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

