Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $968,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,097,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,442. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.68. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

