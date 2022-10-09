ElonHype (ELONHYPE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,444.00

ElonHype (ELONHYPE) traded down 71.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One ElonHype token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ElonHype has a total market cap of $84,782.98 and $75,444.00 worth of ElonHype was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ElonHype has traded up 149.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ElonHype alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ElonHype Token Profile

ElonHype launched on February 9th, 2022. ElonHype’s total supply is 999,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ElonHype is elonhype.space. The Reddit community for ElonHype is https://reddit.com/r/elonhype and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ElonHype’s official Twitter account is @elonhypetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ElonHype Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ElonHype (ELONHYPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ElonHype has a current supply of 999,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ElonHype is 0.00008571 USD and is down -66.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56,367.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elonhype.space/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ElonHype directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ElonHype should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ElonHype using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ElonHype Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ElonHype and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.