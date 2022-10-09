Elpis Battle Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (EBA)

Elpis Battle (EBA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Elpis Battle token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Elpis Battle has a market cap of $286,173.38 and approximately $1,192.00 worth of Elpis Battle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elpis Battle has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elpis Battle

Elpis Battle’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Elpis Battle’s total supply is 481,363,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,834,427 tokens. The official website for Elpis Battle is elpis.game. The Reddit community for Elpis Battle is https://reddit.com/r/elpisbattle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elpis Battle’s official message board is medium.com/elpis-battle. Elpis Battle’s official Twitter account is @elpisbattle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elpis Battle

According to CryptoCompare, “Elpis Battle (EBA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Elpis Battle has a current supply of 481,363,628.27246803 with 22,172,718.4 in circulation. The last known price of Elpis Battle is 0.00461474 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $239.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elpis.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elpis Battle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elpis Battle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elpis Battle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

