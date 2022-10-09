Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emera to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

TSE EMA opened at C$53.51 on Friday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$53.02 and a twelve month high of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.35.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.60%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.