Emit Water Element (WATER) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Emit Water Element (WATER) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Emit Water Element token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emit Water Element has a market capitalization of $11,146.96 and approximately $63,124.00 worth of Emit Water Element was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emit Water Element has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Emit Water Element Token Profile

Emit Water Element’s genesis date was May 17th, 2022. Emit Water Element’s total supply is 1,767,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,714,457 tokens. Emit Water Element’s official Twitter account is @emit_protocol. The Reddit community for Emit Water Element is https://reddit.com/r/emit_protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emit Water Element’s official message board is emitprotocol.medium.com. The official website for Emit Water Element is emit.technology.

Emit Water Element Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emit Water Element (WATER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Emit Water Element has a current supply of 1,767,893 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emit Water Element is 0.00299892 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $73.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://emit.technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emit Water Element directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emit Water Element should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emit Water Element using one of the exchanges listed above.

