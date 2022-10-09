Erste Group Bank Lowers TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to Hold

Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.11.

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

