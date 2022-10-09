Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.83. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $60,183.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,635.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $335,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

