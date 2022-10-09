FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $418.38.

FDS opened at $413.69 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

