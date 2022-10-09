Favor (FAVOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $74,243.00

Favor (FAVOR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Favor has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Favor has a market capitalization of $404,121.18 and $74,243.00 worth of Favor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Favor token can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Favor Profile

Favor’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,297,333 tokens. Favor’s official Twitter account is @favor_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Favor is favoralliance.io.

Buying and Selling Favor

According to CryptoCompare, “Favor (FAVOR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. Favor has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Favor is 0.0486076 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,309.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://favoralliance.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Favor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Favor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Favor using one of the exchanges listed above.

