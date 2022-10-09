FIFA Champs (CHAMPS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,543.00

FIFA Champs (CHAMPS) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, FIFA Champs has traded down 84% against the dollar. FIFA Champs has a market cap of $11,023.08 and $14,543.00 worth of FIFA Champs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIFA Champs token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FIFA Champs Token Profile

FIFA Champs was first traded on August 5th, 2022. FIFA Champs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. FIFA Champs’ official website is www.fifachamps.com. FIFA Champs’ official Twitter account is @fifachampsbsc.

Buying and Selling FIFA Champs

According to CryptoCompare, “FIFA Champs (CHAMPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FIFA Champs has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FIFA Champs is 0.000041 USD and is up 7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,534.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fifachamps.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIFA Champs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIFA Champs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIFA Champs using one of the exchanges listed above.

