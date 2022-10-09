Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,347 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,365,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $94.74 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22.

