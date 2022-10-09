Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,430 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88.

