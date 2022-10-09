Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $525,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.68.

