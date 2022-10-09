Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $707,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its 200-day moving average is $141.42. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $124.69 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

