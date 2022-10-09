Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,734 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after acquiring an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,816,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,366,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $188.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.24. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $185.11 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

