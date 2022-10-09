Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGE opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

