Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07.

