Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,045.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,387,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $102.92 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

