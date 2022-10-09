Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

SPYD opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

